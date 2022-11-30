A worldwide volunteer organization is looking for local volunteers to help with their mission — delivering free lasagna to those in need.
The organization, Lasagna Love, was started two years ago by Rhiannon Menn. Originally from the New England area, she now lives in Kihei, Hawaii, and serves as the organization’s CEO and “Chief Lasagna Chef.” Today, the organization has grown to include volunteers in all 50 U.S. states, Canada and Australia, according to the Lasagna Love’s website.
While Menn was unavailable for comment, The Missourian was able to speak with multiple people in various roles within Lasagna Love.
Regional leader, and Springfield Missouri-based chef Karen Harris said she wanted to give back to her community and cooking is her love language. She’s been with Lasagna Love for about a year.
“I grew up in a strong Italian family, and my dad always said you ring the doorbell with your elbows. Basically implying that when you go visit, you bring something for them to take off whatever the strain is,” Harris said. “And cooking is my love language. I like to help people by cooking food that will take the stress off whatever is going on in their life.”
Lasagna Love is all about trying to help take that stress off of people’s shoulders should they need help for any reason.
Harris said Lasagna Love offers a one-pan meal without extras such as salad or garlic bread but that some chefs will go above and beyond. She added the organization does its best to accommodate requests like serving sizes and food allergies.
She added that Lasagna Love offers options like a white lasagna, chicken-based options and also a baked ziti.
Lasagna Love currently has over 35,000 volunteers but is always looking for more, including in the Franklin County area, to meet growing demand. The organization’s volunteers come from all walks of life, according to Lasagna Love officials.
“(Our volunteers are) decimating invisible barriers created by gender, age, race, political standing or socio-economic background,” the organization said in a statement. “Women, men, couples, and even clubs and organizations such as Girl Scout troops, have participated in the movement.”
Per a Lasagna Love fact sheet and an interview with Chief of Staff and Operations Manager Andria Larson, volunteer Lasagna Chefs (LCs) prepare lasagnas each week and deliver them free of charge and through contact-free delivery.
Families can privately sign up to receive a meal at LasagnaLove.org/request. Aside from food allergy concerns, other requests and getting contact information, Lasagna Love strives to ask as little about those in need so they feel comfortable asking for help.
Once a family is matched with a LC, the volunteer coordinates preparation using the contact information provided to meet those requests or dietary restrictions. At that point a delivery date and time are scheduled.
Harris added that the chefs are in control of their schedule.
“You set the expectations — I wanna deliver, one time a month, one every two weeks. Maybe you want to deliver four lasagnas, but you only want to do it once a month. So you set the qualifications into your preferences and you say how far you’re willing to go 10 miles, 15 miles, 20 miles and that all gets put into the system to help match you with your community,” Harris said.
When volunteers sign up to make lasagna, they agree to use their own supplies including sauce, noodles and choice of cheeses.
People interested in volunteering can sign up through the Lasagna Love portal, complete brief online training associated with safe food preparation, and share how often they wish to participate.
Lasagna Love’s Get Involved page online also has other opportunities to help and the organization’s Kindness Pledge.
Heather Harris (no relation) serves as Local Leader Academy Administrator, welcoming new members to leadership. As a local leader, she serves Missouri, Minnesota and southeast Wisconsin.
Heather described the pledge as, “it basically is a letter just saying that I pledge to be kind to people.”
“It’s kind of like when you’re pledging allegiance, this is pledging kindness, and it’s something that we started to get as many signatures as we could,” Harris said.
While she doesn’t remember exactly how she heard about the organization, it helped her as she was losing her mother due to liver cancer. She described the network of those involved and the relationships as beautiful.
“I’ve made some of the best friends through Lasagna Love. We’re all like-minded. We all have a giving heart. We’re all in this together. We all have backstories. We all have this caring attitude. We all have that same belief system,” Heather Harris said.
She added that everyone involved all keep the bigger picture in mind.
“Just being able to meet each other and know that we’re all on the same playing field. We all have the bigger picture in mind. We’ve definitely created great friendships. The great thing is that we’re all here for each other. None of us are trying to outshine or outdo the other,” Heather Harris said.
Lasagna Love currently delivers, on average, 2,500 to 3,500 lasagnas each week. To date, the nonprofit has impacted more than a million people through more than 250,000 meal deliveries.
Aside from its overall mission, there are a few key events on Lasagna Love’s calendar throughout the year including its birthday, National Kindness Day, February 17, and National Lasagna Day, July 29. This past July, Lasagna Love spread the celebration out over ten days.
“We set a goal of feeding 5,000 families last year. We rallied all of our amazing volunteers. They were doing outreach weeks prior to working with different community leaders and saying, ‘Hey, you know, let’s do a mass event. Please join us in this. How can we help you and your members of your organization?’” Larson said.
Lasagna Love surpassed its goal of 5,000 and upped it to 10,000 this year over the ten day period. They were aided by corporate partners including Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Ragu and Italian Cheese brand Gilbani. Again, they met their goal.
Beyond 2022, Larson said she hopes to have individual state directors and then potentially release a Lasagna Love app. The app is in the planning stage.
“So we’re at the very beginning stages, but given the right opportunities, we are willing to move as fast as needed to make this lift,” Larson said. Those wishing to do so can follow Lasagna Love on social media at WeAreLasagnaLove on Facebook and Instagram, and Lasagna Love on LinkedIn.