For more than 25 years, Washington has celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a community event hosted by Neighbors United Undoing Racism (NUUR). The day has been marked at several churches over the years, and for the past three Januaries has been at East Central College.
This year, the celebration will be held online via Zoom. The theme for the event, “We’ve Come This Far,” was inspired by an old spiritual titled, “We’ve Come This Far by Faith.”
Aimée Appell, NUUR president and pastor of Peace Lutheran Church, said the organizers felt they had to find a way around COVID-19 to offer the event on the first Martin Luther King Jr. Day since the activism in response to the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other people of color.
“We need this conversation to continue in Franklin County,” Appell said. “With the rallies that happened this summer and just heightened awareness, we absolutely felt like we had to keep that momentum going.”
The virtual event will welcome keynote speaker Mettazee Morris, of Mississippi, a storyteller who will share the journey of Fr. Augustus Tolton. Tolton, who was born into slavery in 1854 in northeast Missouri, became the first African-American priest in the Roman Catholic Church in 1886. Morris will tell the history from the perspective of Tolton’s mother, Martha Jane Chisley Tolton, who escaped with him and two other children across the Mississippi into Illinois. Augustus Tolton is currently being considered for sainthood within the Roman Catholic Church.
Small breakout discussions will group participants into “Zoom rooms” intermittently to talk about Tolton’s history. The discussion will then move into the present day, Appell said, There will be a Q&A with Morris, and both she and Karen Stafford will share music. Appell is hopeful the turnout will be comparable with years past, when 50 to 200 people came annually for the in-person event.
The free event begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, on Zoom. Register at http://bit.ly/3nr70Vy.