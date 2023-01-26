T
his August, the nation will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic “I Have A Dream Speech” given by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
Yet, despite the passage of time, Patricia Bowers says Martin’s dream of racial equality across all aspects of society has yet to be realized in America.
“We have experienced many setbacks and each year we are still wondering how long?” said Bowers, who chairs Neighbor United — Undoing Racism’s planning committee for its annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. The event was held Sunday in the John Edson Anglin Performing Arts Center on the campus of East Central College.
“How long will we have to dream? How long must we come together to celebrate the honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. before we will be able to say we have reached the mountain top and all things are equal?” Bowers said. More than 100 people attended the celebration, which has been held for more than 20 years. This year’s event — the first since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic — featured guest speakers and members of the community who spoke on King’s legacy in America and in Franklin County.
“Dr. King understood very clearly, without a doubt and without any hesitancy, that he was called to lead this country, to lead the world to a place of peace. But he knew that it can mean that he would become a target,” said Rev. Darryl Gray, senior pastor of the Greater Fairfax Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis. Gray, who served as the keynote speaker, recalled how King’s work protesting injustice through non-violence took him to Selma, Alabama, to Montgomery, Alabama, and on to Chicago, New York, and wherever he felt that he was needed.
“The only way that this state, and this country is going to be able to address the reality of racism, bigotry and hatred is to acknowledge they exist, and that’s what we want people to take away from (the celebration),” said Gray, who is also a social justice director with the National Progressive Baptist Convention. Last year, he also served as the executive director for the Missouri Faith Voices coalition, becoming a vocal opponent to Missouri’s new voter ID laws.
Gray echoed criticisms launched by King’s daughter, Bernice, who blasted elected officials for cheapening her father’s legacy by quoting her father in and around the holiday.
“But then they refuse to live King 365 days of the year,” she said at a service held earlier this month at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where her father once preached.
Gray said there is a tremendous amount of truth to King’s words, saying they were a call to action for all Americans on issues related to public education, combating the rise of white supremacy groups across the country, and implementing criminal justice reforms.
“As you have said in your theme if we ever share the dream, then we need our allies to be equally concerned about the issues that people of color are concerned about,” he said. “Together, we are the dream so we must be on one accord and calling out dangerous and devastating issues that continue to disproportionately affect people of color and people of poverty. It’s not just a black and white issue. Because poverty is painful.”
Gray said the civil rights movement in the U.S. included the violent, racist attack on protesters in Selma, an event known as “Bloody Sunday,” where 500-plus marchers walked 54 miles from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery in 1965. As they marched, state troopers and others attacked the unarmed protesters with clubs and tear gas resulting in the injuries of more than 50 marchers. The events of “Bloody Sunday” horrified the nation as press reports published photos showing the injured bodies lying on the pavement. The nation’s reaction helped to solidify support for the civil rights movement among white Americans. On Sunday, Gray said that when King sat on the steps of Brown’s Chapel AME Church and starred into the cameras issuing a calling to action of “Y’all come (to the south)” that he was speaking to all Americans, including those alive today.
“For many of our white brothers and sisters, as evidence of their presence here today, they have come to realize that their destiny is tied up in our destiny,” he said. “And they have realized that their freedom is inextricably bound to our freedom, and that we cannot walk alone. What affects one indirectly affects somebody and what affects one directly affects somebody else indirectly.”
Gray said as Americans reflect on King’s legacy — and also his words — they need to realize they are still applicable today, especially as the nation continues to grapple with a growing disparity in wealth, a rise in poverty, LBGTQ rights, and women’s reproductive rights and health care access.
“For many black Americans, we still live in the nightmare of American injustice. We still live in the nightmare of inequality in America and oppression in America and suppression in America, our desire to share the dream that Dr. King envisioned,” Gray said. “There are some issues that we’re going to disagree on. But ensuring justice for all and fair and adequate health care and access to adequate affordable housing and livable wages and freedom to love and when you want to love, reproductive rights, these things should be a dream that all of us seek to enclose.”
While King’s dream for equality may not yet be fully realized, Gray sees hope in the next generation of Americans.
“Young people showed up and said we cannot continue to support the evil and the hatred,” Gray said. “They spoke up, they marched in a protest and things changed in this country.”
Gray ended his remarks by quoting the poem, “Harlem,” by Langston Hughes: “What happens to a dream deferred? Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun? Or fester like a sore — and then run? Does it stink like rotten meat? Or crust and sugar over — like a syrupy sweet? Maybe it just sags like a heavy load. Or does it explode?”
Instead, Gray said it is up to Americans to not defer any longer on King’s dream.
“You got to force people out of their comfort zone, that’s how we affect change,” said Gray. Before the celebration ended, members of the audience stood together and sang, “We Shall Overcome.”
“We’ll walk hand in hand. We shall live in peace. We must overcome. ... We can survive, no other way. We must overcome today.”