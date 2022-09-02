Bryce Aubuchon, a native of Washington, was recently promoted to the rank of commander by the U.S. Navy. The promotion took effect Aug. 1.
Aubuchon, a graduate of St. Francis Borgia High School’s Class of 2000 and of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, was commissioned through officer candidate school in 2006. Aubuchon is a jet pilot and certified as an instructor on the P-8 Poseidon aircraft. It is designed for submarine detection and attack, surveillance, ground support of troops and other purposes.
Commander Aubuchon has served on three deployments to the Middle East. He is currently assigned to Jacksonville Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida.
Commander Aubuchon is married to the former Kathleen Smith. The couple have two daughters.
Commander Aubuchon is the son of Joseph and the late Elizabeth Aubuchon of Washington. His brothers are Todd Aubuchon, also of Jacksonville, and Derek Aubuchon, of Washington.