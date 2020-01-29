Taylor (Rich) Killian and Gene D. Killian, Washington, announce the birth of twin daughters, Norah Killian and Nelli Killian. Born Jan. 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Washington, they weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces, and 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and both were 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Nancy Rich, Washington, and Ted Rich, St. Louis. Paternal grandparents are Marsha Killian, Bloomsdale, and Gene E. Killian, Arnold. Great-grandparents are Florence Scharringhausen, Washington; Estella Holliday, California state; June Forrester, Desloge; and Doris Killian, Arnold.