Warren and Wendy Straatmann, Villa Ridge, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kathryn Rose Straatmann, Erie, Pa., to Benjamin Anthony Wise, Erie, Pa., son of Brent and Susan Wise, Asheville, N.C.
Kathryn is a 2018 graduate of St. Vincent College, Latrobe, Pa., where she she earned a Bachelor of Science in biology. She is enrolled at Gannon University, Erie, Pa., working toward a Master of Science in healthcare administration.
Benjamin graduated with a Bachelor Science in biology from North Carolina State University in 2017. He currently is a medical student at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, Pa.
The couple plan a Sept. 4, 2021, wedding in the Pittsburgh, Pa., area.