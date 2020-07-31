Chuck and Joy Smith, Pacific, announce the engagement of their daughter, Ravynn Olivia Smith, Pacific, to Cory Charles Boarman, St. Louis, son of Joseph Boarman, St. Louis.
Ravynn is a graduate of Pacific High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Linden Wood University. She currently is persuing a BSN at Chamberlain College of Nursing and is employed by Lilly and Grace.
Cory is a graduate of Oakville High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Greenville University. He is employed by the Missouri Athletic Club.
The couple plan a Sept. 12, 2020, wedding at Andre’s, Sunset Hills.