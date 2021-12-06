Christopher Sievers and Kimberly Wagner were married Sept. 25, 2021, at The Land Haus at New Melle Lakes.
Wagner is the daughter of Duane and Charlotte Wagner. She was home-schooled through high school and earned an associate degree. She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in music therapy from Maryville University.
Sievers is the son of Daniel Sievers and Amy Sievers Kyle. He graduated from Seckman High School, Imperial, in 2019 and is employed as a service technician at Rottler Pest Control.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents, and her father served as the minister.
The wedding party included Rebecca Lovelace as matron of honor and Allie King, Emma King and Faith Sievers as bridesmaids. Mitchell Werner was the best man, and the groomsmen were Michael Wagner, James Sievers and Timothy Powers.
Aaron Lovelace and Dylan Sievers served as ushers.
The couple’s wedding trip was to Branson.