Schlegel to Wed Morton

Michael Schlegel, Maricopa, Ariz., and Angela Schlegel, Union, announce the engagement of their daughter, Amanda Lauren Schlegel, Austin, Texas, to Logan Douglas Morton, Austin, Texas, son of John and Kristie Morton Ashland, Mass.
Amanda is a 2014 graduate of Union High School and a 2019 graduate of the University of Central Missouri, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. She is employed as an elementary teacher in Austin, Texas.
Logan is a 2014 graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and a 2018 graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering. He is enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin pursuing a Ph.D. in chemical engineering.
The couple plan an Oct. 10, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.