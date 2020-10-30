Scheible Weds Carter in July Ceremony

Jodi Scheible and Judson Carter were united in marriage Saturday, July 11, at Our Lady of Lourdes in Washington. The Rev. Jim Theby officiated the ceremony.
The bride’s parents are David and Kay Scheible, Washington. Her grandparents are Gerald and Carol Mergelmeyer. The groom’s parents are William and Sandra Carter, Washington. His grandmother is Rose Behlmann.
The bride was given in marriage by her father.
The bride chose Emily Scheible, her sister, as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Rilee Carter, sister of the groom, Angelica Orf, Jessica Spillman, Anastasia Ratcliff, Megan Jacquin, Rebecca Daugherty and Cassandra Brueggemann, all friends of the bride.
Janet Schmitt, the bride’s cousin, was the miniature bride, while Owen Miesner, the groom’s friend, was the miniature groom. The groom’s cousin, Kaleo Marholz, was the flower girl. Ring bearer was Elijah Manhart, the bride’s cousin.
Michael Miesner, the groom’s friend, was the best man. Groomsmen were Dean Jeffers, Kenny Stallmann, Nathan Kleekamp, Jacob Heitmann, Robert Struckhoff, Lucas Brinker and Jeff Marquart, all friends of the groom.
The bride’s cousins, Ben and Doug Holdmeyer, served as ushers.
The bride wore an ivory Morilee gown and carried a bouquet of burgundy, blush and navy flowers.
Burgundy was also the color of the long halter dresses worn by the bridesmaids, which went with the dark gray suits and burgundy ties worn by the groomsmen. The groom wore a dark gray suit with a pink tie.
Music was provided by pianist Darren Modde, violinist Emily Bowman and vocalist Barb Modde.
The couple celebrated with dinner and a reception at St. Gertrude Parish Hall following the ceremony. The couple honeymooned in Montana and now reside together in New Haven.
Judson is a 2009 graduate of Washington High School and is currently employed at Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562. Jodi is a 2012 graduate of Washington High School and a 2018 graduate of East Central College. She is employed as a graphic designer at Ideaman Inc.