Dennis and Patricia Sahm, nee Monzyk, of Krakow, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary March 19, 2020. They had a small get together at their home with their children and their spouses.
Dennis and Pat were joined in marriage March 19, 1955.
Children include Linda Kramer and her husband, Mike; Nikki Straatmann and her husband, Gary; Wayne Sahm and his wife, Fran; Mark Sahm and his wife, Gina; Dennis Sahm and Gail Cross; and Steve Sahm and his wife, Donna.
They have been blessed so far with 18 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.