Jared and Jessica (Zeitzmann) Monroig, Marthaville, announce the birth of a daughter, Adilynn Faith Monroig. Born June 16, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Washington, she weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces. She joins big sister Kinsley Monroig, 2.
