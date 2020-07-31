Connor Voss and Sean McLafferty were united in marriage Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Francis Borgia Church in downtown Washington. Father Kevin Schmittgens officiated at the ceremony.
Bride’s parents are Kim and Kurt Voss, Washington. Grandparents are Katherine and Ronald Voss, Beaufort, and Barbara and Edward Richardson Jr., St. Louis.
Groom’s parents are Phyllis McLafferty, Calverton Park, and Paul McLafferty, St. Ann.
The bride was given in marriage by her father.
Connor is a 2012 graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of Missouri, where she earned a Bachelor of Journalism. She currently is pursuing a Master of Arts in strategic communication.
She is employed as assistant director of alumni and donor communication and marketing at the University of Missouri.
Sean is a 2004 graduate of McCluer High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics and political science from the University of Missouri in 2014 and a Master of Public Affairs in 2017.
He is employed as a legislative analyst for the Missouri House of Representatives and serves as a staff sergeant and railway transportation adviser in the U.S. Army Reserves.
The couple reside in Ashland.