Gilbert and Margaret Kroeter, Union, will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary April 14, 2020.
Israel C. Bradsher officiated the marriage in 1945 at the St. Clair Methodist Church. The couple was blessed with one son, Tony, and two grandsons, Bradley and Matthew.
Family members celebrating their anniversary are daughter-in-law Linda Kroeter, grandson Matthew (Jennifer) and great-grandchildren, Luke and Ella.
Gib and Margaret have made their home in Union and are members of Zion United Church of Christ. They are very appreciative of their church and friends who continue to support them with cards and visits.