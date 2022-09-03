Cady Koch, of Villa Ridge, was recently crowned the Franklin County Beef Queen during a ceremony prior to the market steer livestock show at the Washington Town & Country Fair. As this year’s Franklin County Beef Queen, Koch will represent the local cattlemen’s organization at the state convention this January at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Koch, the daughter of Mike and Stephanie Koch, is a student at East Central College where she is a general studies student.
A Washington High School alumni, Koch hopes to later transfer to Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville to study animal science. While a student at WHS, Koch was an officer with the school’s FFA Chapter and a member of the Krakow Go-Getters 4-H Club.