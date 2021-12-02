Brooklyn Nichole Rogers and Sgt. Mason Roscoe Jones were united in marriage Oct. 30, 2021, in the courtyard of the student union at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The bride’s father, the Rev. John Patrick Rogers, officiated the ceremony.
The groom’s twin sister, Madysen Jones, of Bourbon, served as the best woman. The groom’s brother, Sam Jones, and his father, John Jones, both of Marthasville, were groomsmen.
Reid Higginbotham, of Lafayette, Louisiana, served as the bride’s man of honor. Alyssa Fobbs, Lafayette, Louisiana, and Callie Steff, Maurice, Louisiana, were bridesmaids.
The flower girl was Emma Von Rump, Wentzville, and the ring bearers were Reid Higginbotham and John Jones. William Burke Morris Jr. served as an usher.
During the ceremony, a selection of love songs from the “Star Wars” films played that had been chosen by the bride and groom.
The reception was held in the ballroom of the university’s student union, and the Halloween-themed decor consisted of pumpkins, spiderwebs, bats and candles. Selected favorite songs of the bride and groom were played, and a video was shown of photos and video clips of the bride and groom as children.
The couple celebrated a brief honeymoon in Houston, Texas, before returning to make their home at the Fort Polk U.S. Army base in Louisiana. The newlyweds will reside there for a few months before being transferred to Washington state and then to Germany.
Mason is the son of Melissa Hellman Jones, Troy, and of John Paul Jones, Marthasville. He is a graduate of Washington High School, and he attended the University of Maryland Global Campus. He is employed as a human resource specialist for the U.S. Army.
Brooklyn is the daughter of Jessica Jeffery Breaux, Pueblo, Colorado, and of John Patrick Rogers, Gonzales, Louisiana. She graduated from Ovey Comeaux High School in Lafayette, Louisiana, and attended Southwest Louisiana Community College to study digital art. She is employed at T-Mobile.