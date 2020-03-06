Holdmeyer-Becker
Ella Kryshtal

Alex and Diane Holdmeyer, Washington, announce the engagement of their daughter, Stephanie Holdmeyer, to Chris Becker, son of Lisa Becker, Union, and the late Donald Becker.

Stephanie is a 2014 graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and a 2018 graduate of Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She is employed as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital Springfield.

Chris is a 2014 graduate of Washington High School and a 2018 graduate of Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in exercise and movement science. He is employed as a personal trainer in Springfield.

The couple plan a June 3, 2020, wedding in Yosemite National Park in California.