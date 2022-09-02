Washington natives Jenna Hamlett and Jonah Bruckerhoff were married June 4, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes in Washington. Rev. Jim Theby presided over the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Jeffrey and Teresa Hamlett. After receiving her degree in nursing at the University of Central Missouri, she is employed at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg as a labor and delivery nurse.
The bridegroom is the son of Kenneth and Brenda Bruckerhoff. He is a flight instructor at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
The wedding party included Matron of Honor Jessica Angell, of Kansas City; Bridesmaids, Taylor Holtmeyer, of Washington; Emma Jones, of Washington; Justine Huellinghoff, of Washington; and Sam Bulow, of Kansas City. Serving as the bridegroom’s best man was Justin Repp, of Washington. Groomsmen included Zachary Bruckerhoff, of Dutzow; Ethan Bruckerhoff, of Augusta; Kolby Lang, of Washington; and Lucas Randazzo, of O’Fallon.
Jarrett Hamlett, of Washington, Patrick Nelson, of O’Fallon, and Carson Smith, of Warrensburg, were ushers for the ceremony.
Carly and Quinn Bruckerhoff, of Dutzow, acted as the flower girls for the ceremony. Rowan Bruckerhoff, of Augusta, was the couple’s ringbearer.
Serving the couple as their wedding photographer was Bryon Raterman, while Tim Larrison provided the music for the wedding ceremony.
Following the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds, their wedding party and guests attended a reception at Jesuit Hall in downtown Washington. Music for the reception was provided by Complete Weddings and Events of St. Louis.
The Bruckerhoffs celebrated their vows with a honeymoon to Cancun, Mexico. Following the honeymoon, they will be making their home in Warrensburg.