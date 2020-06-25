Wayne and Sandra Groff, Leslie, will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary this Friday, June 26, 2020, with members of their immediate family.
Mr. Groff and the former Miss Hollenberg were united in marriage in 1965.
The couple are the co-owners of Wayne’s Pest Control Company.
Their children are Stephanie Groff, St. Louis; Brady Groff and wife Melissa Smith-Groff, Eureka; Heather Groff-Diehl and husband Brian Diehl, Gerald; and Aaron Groff, Union. They have seven grandchildren: Sydney, Trenton, Sam, Jackie, Aaliyah, Carson and Abby.
“Thank you, Mom and Dad, for your unfailing love and, through your love, showing us the love God has for each of us.”