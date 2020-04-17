Gregory-Huxel Engagement
Buy Now

Kelly Gregory, Washington, daughter of Sherry Penniman of Blue Springs, and Tony Huxel, Washington, son of Mark and Joan Huxel of Washington, announce their engagement.

Kelly is a 2009 graduate of Grain Valley High School. She earned an Associate in Applied Science degree in graphic design from MC-CKC-Penn Valley of Kansas City in 2013 and will graduate in May with a Bachelor of Science in business: marketing and advertising degree from Central Methodist University of Fayette. Kelly has a son, Sebastian, 4.

Tony is a 2008 graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and a 2013 graduate of UMKC where he earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and a minor in physics. He is employed by RD Laboratories in Washington.

The couple plan a Sept. 12, 2020, wedding at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with a reception to follow at Jesuit Hall, both in Washington.