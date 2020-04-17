Kelly Gregory, Washington, daughter of Sherry Penniman of Blue Springs, and Tony Huxel, Washington, son of Mark and Joan Huxel of Washington, announce their engagement.
Kelly is a 2009 graduate of Grain Valley High School. She earned an Associate in Applied Science degree in graphic design from MC-CKC-Penn Valley of Kansas City in 2013 and will graduate in May with a Bachelor of Science in business: marketing and advertising degree from Central Methodist University of Fayette. Kelly has a son, Sebastian, 4.
Tony is a 2008 graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and a 2013 graduate of UMKC where he earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and a minor in physics. He is employed by RD Laboratories in Washington.
The couple plan a Sept. 12, 2020, wedding at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with a reception to follow at Jesuit Hall, both in Washington.