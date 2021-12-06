Ronald and Diane (Kluesner) Glosemeyer, Marthasville, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The couple wed in 1971 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Dutzow.
The union was blessed with three children: Laura (Glosemeyer) Atkins and husband Ryan, Marthasville, Darren Glosemeyer, Champaign, Illinois, and Brent Glosemeyer, Marthasville; and two grandchildren: Chloe Atkins and Cole Atkins.
The Glosemeyers celebrated with a family gathering and Mass at St. Ignatius Parish, Concord Hill.