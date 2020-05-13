Theo and Doris Feth, Beaufort, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary May 7. Mr. Feth and the former Miss Frankenberg were united in marriage May 7, 1960, at St. Francis Borgia Church in Downtown Washington.
The couple’s children are Phyliss and Mike Fink, Union; Doug and Inez Feth, Gerald; Karen and Phillip Bleckman, Leslie; Tim and Denise Feth, Union; and Dewayne and Theresa Feth, Beaufort.
They have 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
The family, including Doris’ brother Don Frankenberg, is planning a celebration to be held at a later date.