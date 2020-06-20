Richard and Bonnie Ennis, nee Klenke, of Union, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 27, 2020. They were married at Immaculate Conception Church, Union, in 1970.
They are the parents of two sons, Curt Ennis and his wife Lynn; and Brian Ennis and his wife Elizabeth. They are the loving grandparents of seven grandchildren: one granddaughter, Madelyn; and six grandsons: Noah, Samuel, Seth, Jack, Gabriel and Colin. All reside in Union.
The couple look forward to a get-together with their children and grandchildren later this month.