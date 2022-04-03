Demi Dunn, of Cherokee, Iowa, and Bob Specking, of Washington, announce their engagement. The couple plans to wed June 25, 2022 in St. Charles.
Dunn is the daughter of Doug and Deb Dunn of Cherokee, Iowa. She is a 2010 graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee, a 2014 graduate of Morningside College and a 2020 master’s degree graduate of Simpson College. She works as a middle school social studies teacher in St. Louis.
Bob Specking is the son of Rich and the late Linda Specking. He is a 2006 graduate of St. Francis Borgia High School, a 2010 graduate of the University of Missouri and a 2013 master’s degree graduate of the Hult International Business School. He works as an account executive for Via TRM, working with colleges and universities on their study abroad programs.
The couple lives in St. Louis.