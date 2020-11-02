DuMontier Weds Sabatés

Samuel “Sam” Palmer DuMontier, Washington native, and Rebecca “Becca” Leslie Sabatés, Prairie Village, Kan., native, exchanged wedding vows June 6 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Kansas City. The Rev. Jim Hoffman presided over the ceremony.
Sabatés wore a sleeveless ivory lace A-line gown with a V-neck, an open back and three thin satin bands at the waist. Her ivory veil was cathedral length. She carried a bouquet of cascading large white phalaenopsis orchids. The bride was radiant as she strode toward her debonair groom in a handsome, charcoal black suit.
The bride’s sister, Kelly “Koki” Sabatés, St. Louis, served as maid of honor. Best men were the groom’s brothers, Alex DuMontier, Oklahoma City, Okla. and Parker DuMontier, Kansas City.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony was lovingly attended by immediate family only. A group of extended family and friends cheered outside the church as the couple exited. A car parade and neighborhood revelry took place outside the bride’s parents’ home in Prairie Village, Kan., following the ceremony.
The couple honeymooned in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and plan to celebrate with family and friends at a tentative June 2021 reception in Kansas City.
The groom’s parents are Dr. Gary and Cindy DuMontier, Washington. Grandparents are Joe and Linda Totten, Wentzville.
The bride’s parents are Manuel and Lupé Sabatés, Prairie Village, Kan.
DuMontier is a 2008 graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. He earned a bachelor’s in biology and in geography from Mizzou in 2012 and graduated in 2018 from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience.
Sabatés is a 2008 graduate of Shawnee Mission East High School, Prairie Village. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in Spanish from the University of Kansas in 2013, and in 2018 she graduated from the University of Kansas Doctorate of Medicine program.
The couple resides in Des Moines, Iowa, and are employed at Iowa Methodist, where DuMontier serves as the chief resident of internal medicine and Sabatés is in her third year of residency.