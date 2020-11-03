Jim and Gerry Donner celebrated their 65th anniversary Thursday, Sept. 17. They were married in 1955 at St. Joseph’s Church of Neier. Gerry is the daughter of Ed and Irene Stuesse. Jim is the son of Leo and Veronica Donner.
The couple has five children and spouses: Cheryl and Art Amato, Daniel and Anna Donner, Connie and Mike Wissbaum, Linette and Daniel Arnorld, and Dewayne and Monica Donner.
The couple has been blessed with 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family held an intimate celebration with children and spouses at the Hagie’s 19.