Darrick Tyler Curtis, Hillsboro, and Kristen Brooke Dragotto, Washington, announce their engagement.
Curtis is the son of Darryl Curtis, Hillsboro, and Donna Curtis, Crystal City. He has one brother, Will Curtis, Crystal City.
He graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in criminology, criminal justice and public administration. He is currently the assistant chief of police with the Hillsboro Police Department.
Dragotto is the daughter of John and Sharon Dragotto, St. Charles.
She graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in English. She is currently a reporter at The Missourian.
The couple plan to hold a small ceremony in Gatlinburg, Tenn., in November.