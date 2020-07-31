Tyler and Kahori (Sueyoshi) Copeland, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, announce the birth of a firstborn son, Jack Ryuya Copeland. Born June 30, 2020, at Camp Foster, Okinawa, he weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Tracy and Keith Hasten, Union, Frank Copeland, Washington, and Yayoi and Yasushi Sueyoshi of Okinawa.
Great-grandparents are Richard and the late Betty Bierbaum, St. Clair; Anne and the late Frank Copeland Sr., Washington; Yoshiko Kinjo of Okinawa; and Harley and Judy Hasten, Bunker. Great-great grandmother is Ann Bierbaum, Georgia state.