Catron weds Dennler-Sima

Stephanie Christine Dennler-Sima and Jacob Lee Catron, of San Diego, California, were married March 20, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The bride was given in marriage by her uncle John Sima, of Indianapolis Indiana, on behalf of his brother, Tom Sima, the bride’s late father.
She is the daughter of Christine Dennler-Mueller, of New Hampshire, and the late Tom Sima, of Indianapolis. Before receiving her degree in Biology with emphasis on genetics at the University of Iowa, she attended Washington School District’s elementary and junior high. She later attended Marengo High School in Iowa. She is currently employed by Strateos as an analytical scientist at Eli Lily in San Diego with a pending move to Loxo Oncology Inc. in Denver, Colorado as a purification scientist for Cogent Scientific.
The bridegroom is the son of the late Rick and Brenda Catron, of Warrenton. He graduated from Warrenton High School, and is now working as a NAPA Auto Parts government account representative in San Diego.
The wedding party included Maid of Honor Kelsey Dennler-Sima, of Washington, and Best Man Zac Whitney, of Warrenton.
The newlyweds, their wedding party and guests attended a pre-wedding “reception” hosted by the bride and groom at Club XS at Wynn Hotel. The bride and groom’s parents hosted a celebration dinner the evening before the ceremony at the SW Steakhouse at Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.
The Catrons celebrated their vows with a honeymoon to Montego Bay, Jamaica.