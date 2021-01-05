Callie Blatt and Jake King announce their wedding scheduled for July 3, 2021, at the Shrine of Saint Joseph in St. Louis.
Blatt is the daughter of Susie and Carl Blatt, Washington.
King is the son of Tammy and Tim Ellefson, Union, and Dave King, O’Fallon.
The wedding will be officiated by Fr. Kevin Schmittgens.
Clara Blatt, Seattle, will serve as maid of honor, and bridesmaids will be Caroline Tiffin, Madeline Ragsdale, Claire Bruntrager, Marissa Putnam, all of St. Louis; Lilly Barlow, Boston; Claire Duran, San Antonio, Texas; and Emily Hemmer, Cincinnati, Ohio. The bride will be given in marriage by her father.
Mike Ciaravino, St. Louis, will serve as the best man. Groomsmen will be Daniel Hoffmann, Danielle Leonard, Thomas Matoushek, all of St. Louis; Zac Ellefson, Union; Tommy Carroll, Austin, Texas; Todd Towers, Chicago, Ill.; and Mike Politte, San Diego, Calif.
A reception will follow the ceremony at Wild Carrot, a venue in a renovated theater from 1915 on Shaw Boulevard in St. Louis. The couple plan to honeymoon in Cape Cod, Mass., and have made their home in St. Louis.
Blatt is a 2011 graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in public communication from Truman State University and a master’s degree in special education from Webster University. She works as a special education teacher in the Rockwood School District.
King is a 2007 graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in communication with a concentration in journalism from Fontbonne University. He works as a marketing manager at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis.