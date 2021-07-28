Linda Farrar announces the engagement of her son Emmett Berry, Washington, to Alyssa Mazanec, Warrenton.
Berry graduated from Washington High School in 2010 and earned a bachelor’s degree in computer and information services and network engineering from Vatterott College in 2014. He is also an alumnus of East Central College. He works in the Clayton School District as the lead IT technician.
Mazanec is a graduate of Warrenton High School and earned a nursing degree from Maryville University in 2014. She is a registered nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit of St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
The couple plan to wed Oct. 15 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.