Lindsay Rose Alfermann and Cody Kaizen James (formerly Cobb) were married November 27, 2021 at the Venue at Maison du Lac in Catawissa.
Alfermann is the daughter of Michael and Terri Alfermann (nee Ingli), of Washington. She is a 2016 graduate of Washington High School and a 2019 graduate of the University of Missouri.
James is the son of Tim and Stephanie Gash (nee Pack), of Jefferson City. He is a 2014 graduate of Jefferson City High School and previously lived in Hermann.
The wedding party included Kelsi Schroeder as maid of honor and Joseph Stiers as best man.
The couple resides in Columbia and has three puppy children.