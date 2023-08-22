In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below
— from “In Flanders Fields” by John McRae
World War I was one of the bloodiest conflicts in human history. Resulting in 18 million deaths in just under four years, it was so violent and traumatic, so unthinkable, that people believed it could never be repeated — that people could never again be that destructive to one another. It became known as the “war to end all wars.” One reason was the inhuman conditions experienced by the combatants.
We know now, of course, that the war did not “end all wars.” Nonetheless, leaders at the time wanted a way to honor those who gave and suffered and died in combat.
After the war, members of the American Expeditionary Force met in Paris in March 1919 to establish a patriotic veterans organization. They next met in St. Louis that May, adopting the name “American Legion.”
Washington American Legion Post 218 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 218 observe their centennials this year, featuring speakers, drills, music, dancing and a car show. On this important milestone, we take this opportunity to recall the history of an organization that has figured prominently in the lives of area veterans and the community at large. The following history of Post 218 was compiled by Suzanne Hill, Post 218 Auxiliary President.
Local newspapers invited “ex-servicemen” to a meeting Friday, May 27, 1921. Twenty-two men attended. On June 2, they elected officers and chose the name “Washington Post.”
In June 1921, members provided military honors for Paul Thater and Edwin Mische’s funerals when their bodies were returned from France.
Post 218’s first public event was a carnival and dance at the city park July 13, 1921. It included speakers, drills, music, dancing and a “big auto parade.”
The Post received a “temporary charter” on July 16, 1921, according to state records, and received its official charter August 18, 1923. The Auxiliary was chartered on May 16, 1923.
Meetings were held at City Hall, Turner Hall, Sodality Hall at St. Francis Borgia, Brueggenjohann’s Plumbing shop, the Masonic Lodge and a Main Street location.
In October 1921, the Post sponsored The Rutz-Williams Aeroplane Review, a show and flying circus, at Tiemann field (Lions Lake area) west of Washington as a fundraiser.
Early members organized entertainment for publicity and fundraising, often at the City Park pavilion, including dances, concerts, vaudeville shows and speakers. Movies, band concerts and musical acts at the Calvin Theatre raised money. The Post sponsored a barnstorming exhibition at the Fischer Farm, west of Washington, in 1927. Friday night dances in the 1930s raised funds to build the Legion Post Home.
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 218 organized in October 1922 for veterans’ close female relatives and wives.
In that same month, Post 218 organized a drum and bugle corps. They performed in events during the upcoming winter months. Several members marched in the Charles Lindbergh parade in St. Louis on June 18, 1927. In 1930, Post 218 organized a drill team.
The Post brought the silent movie “The Covered Wagon” to Turner Hall in September 1924. Based on a novel about the Oregon Trail, it was touted as the “best lesson in Americanism that the screen has produced since the great war.” A covered wagon led the drum and bugle corps in a promotional parade.
Squadron 218 of the Sons of the American Legion was formed July 1, 1935, for sons and grandsons of Legion members.
Memorial Day
The Grand Army of the Republic began Decoration Day (Memorial Day) services in Washington after the Civil War. In 1921, Legion members decorated veterans’ graves.
In 1923 the Legion and Auxiliary planned activities, including grave decorating. The Legion drum and bugle corps led a parade from the Grammar School on Fifth Street to the City Park. The Washington Cornet Band played. A senator and a military chaplain spoke. Auxiliary members offered 1,000 silk poppies for contributions, the poppy having been established as a flower symbolizing the sacrifice of soldiers. Similar programs were held in 1924.
In 1925, the Legion dedicated the stone gateway to the City Park with names of Washingtonians who died in World War I.
In 1939, Washington’s centennial celebration included observances at the City Park and cemeteries. Beginning in 1940, the Legion tossed a wreath into the Missouri River in memory of Navy and Marines “who gave their all.” The program was held at the Legion with participants walking to the bridge. Later, Legion Posts 218 and 535 and VFW Post 2661 participated.
In 1989, observances moved to the Washington riverfront. The wreath was dropped into the Missouri River from a boat.
Independence Day
Post 218 began Independence Day festivities on July 3, 1925. Members held a carnival, fish fry, dance and fireworks to raise funds for the Legion Endowment Fund. The Legion and area businesses combined to celebrate the nation’s sesquicentennial in 1926.
The event has included carnival games, rides, food, dances, music, auto parades, a rodeo, baseball games, swimming and entertainment. In 1951, a Studebaker sedan was raffled. For years, Legion members presented their own fireworks show. Later, they hired fireworks companies.
Fireworks continued during World War II. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Legion canceled the annual display due to public safety concerns.
The “Star Spangled 4th” debuted in 2021 with an upgraded fireworks provider, live music, food stands and a Kids Zone.
Ninth District Conventions
The Washington Post and Auxiliary were hosts to the Ninth District convention in 1931, 1935, 1938, 1945 and 1948. The Ninth District is composed of area Legion Posts and Auxiliary Units. Conventions included guest speakers, large parades of Legionnaires and Auxiliary members with bands and floats, drill teams, novelty stunts, as well as baseball games and dances. The Ninth District held its 50-year anniversary celebration in 1968 in Washington.
Post 218’s Home
Beginning Nov. 1, 1934, Post 218 entered into a 99-year lease agreement with the City of Washington for $1 per year for the former Bassora public square north of Third Street between Madison and Washington avenues. Member Evert Mauntel designed the building. Ground was broken in May 1937.
A cornerstone laying ceremony was held Flag Day, June 14, 1937. A time capsule included the American Legion national constitution, minutes from May 27 and June 2, 1921, charter member names and lists of commanders, adjutants and 1937 members.
That November, the city agreed to run water to the lot.
Post 218 made the final payment on the Post Home in 1940, according to the Jan. 2, 1941, Missourian. The American Legion Memorial Home was dedicated May 4, 1941, in memory of World War I military casualties in conjunction with a Ninth District meeting.
A souvenir button with a photo of the Post Home was issued for the occasion. An American flag flew for the first time from a new flag pole.
In early 1949, the City of Washington sold the site to the Legion for $800. It was noted as the “Sale of City Block in Bassora to American Legion Club.”
Additions were made in 1948, 1955 and 1988. In 1948, an addition was built on the north side, including the basement, where a bar room was completed.
By 1955, Post membership had grown to 500+ and the Auxiliary 200+. A large $30,0000 addition was built on the east side, doubling the sizes of both the hall and basement, including a refreshment room and kitchen.
Throughout the Years
In 1939, Post 218 sponsored a film crew to record Washington’s centennial. Cameramen filmed churches and businesses, post office personnel, fire and police departments, school children, city council, hospital, Chamber of Commerce, country club and various events. It was shown at the Calvin Theatre on June 6.
Beginning in 1921, the Legion sponsored “Armistice Anniversary” dances. Later the Auxiliary held Buddy Suppers to treat Legionnaires, their families and those eligible to join. The Mortuary Team fired salutes at 11 a.m. in some years. In 1954, Nov. 11 was renamed “Veterans Day.” Today, Buddy Suppers are served prior to November meetings. A formal program with speakers and Honor Guard continues at the Post Home.
An American Legion Baseball League for high school boys was organized in 1947 with teams from Sullivan, New Haven, Union and Washington.
World War II
During World War II, Post 218 honored families of those killed in action with Gold Star citations. Post members held memorial services every few months.
The Post assisted service members with obtaining election ballots.
Legion dances raised funds to purchase 300 packs of cigarettes in 1944 for overseas service members.
Post and Auxiliary members collected money for the “Gifts for Yanks Who Gave” program in 1948 to provide gifts for military and veterans in hospitals during Christmas.
Post 218 participated in the Franklin County Guard of Honor, organized in 1946, to coordinate area American Legion posts for wake services and military units. The next year a Washington committee of area organizations was formed for the returning war dead. The Washington Legion, VFW and the DAV organized a Veterans Welfare Committee to assist one another when conducting military funerals.
Today the Honor Guard participates in the Missouri Military Funerals Honors program. It works with the National Guard and active components of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard in Franklin and surrounding counties. It also participates in Memorial Day, Independence Day, POW/MIA Day and Veterans Day observances.
May 23, 1987, Post 218 held a 50th anniversary celebration of the Post Home with a flag-raising ceremony, barbecue, beer garden and an evening dinner and dance.
A chapter of the American Legion Riders was formed in 2006 by Sons member Dewayne Scego upon a Legion member’s suggestion.
Ground Hog dances started in 1959. These once-popular events included a plate lunch supper of “ground hog,” (pork sausage). A dance followed until “the ground hog goes into his hole.” It provided much merriment with members donning costumes.
Over the years, shooting matches raised funds. At one time, these were very popular and included free beer.
Bingo was a popular fund-raising event at Post 218 beginning in the 1970s for many years. Saturday evenings, the hall was packed with bingo players.
Since 2017, the American Legion Family (Legion, Auxiliary and Sons) has held the Third Saturday Barbecue to raise money.
At some point, Post 218 obtained a 4.7-inch M1906 field gun. The Northwestern Ordnance Co. built it in 1918. The Studebaker Corp. built the No. 696 Armory Carriage, Model of 1906, in 1918. It probably wasn’t used in World War I.
Throughout the years, Post 218 has supported Boys State, American Legion Legacy Scholarships, flag education, American Legion Oratorical Contest, Poppy Day, clay bird trapshooting sports, emergency aid to veterans, POW/MIA programs, food pantries, Special Olympics, Franklin County Honor Flight, American Legion Baseball, Scouting, Child Welfare and JROTC medals.
Expanding Eligibility
According to the national American Legion, it “was designed to die when the World War I generation did.”
When President Roosevelt signed Public Law 767 in 1942 to amend the 1919 American Legion charter, World War II veterans with honorable discharges became eligible.
Later, more periods of eligibility were added, including Korea, Vietnam, Lebanon/Grenada, Panama and the Gulf War/War on Terrorism. A hodge-podge of eligibility dates left some veterans ineligible for membership.
Congress’ Legion Act of 2019 changed the American Legion’s eligibility periods from seven war eras to two: April 6, 1917, to Nov. 11, 1918, and Dec. 7, 1941, to a time later determined by the federal government.
Throughout the years and through changing times, Washington American Legion Post 218 has shown itself to be an asset to area veterans and their community.
Features Editor Dan Claxton contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.