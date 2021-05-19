A look back at Washington's Derby Day

The 83rd annual International Soap Box Derby is set to resume this July in Akron, Ohio, after COVID-19 shuttered racing in 2020.
It was the first time the hill and grandstands at Derby Downs had fallen silent since World War II, according to Soap Box Derby officials.
The derby, now officially billed as the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby, attracts fans from all over the world and caps a week of festivities in Akron. Typically, more than 400 kids compete in gravity-powered cars at the championship races every summer at Derby Downs.
Although the championship is in Akron, boys and girls race in nearly 100 communities nationally and internationally to qualify for the Derby Downs.
In 1964, Washington was one of those communities.
Believed to be the only time a Soap Box Derby qualifying round was held in Franklin County, the event capped off six months of intense planning and a communitywide campaign led by The Missourian and Modern Auto.
Hundreds of volunteers and community and business leaders pitched in to make the Soap Box Derby races, held on June 27, possible.
More than 2,000 spectators lined East Third Street to watch 57 boys, aged 11 to 15, from Franklin and surrounding counties race their homemade derby cars and make local history.
“It was a pretty cool event,” Mike Maune, of Washington, recalled. Maune, now retired, took second place honors in the derby that year. “There were people standing 10 deep in some places cheering on the racers.”
The All-American Soap Box Derby was first held in 1934 in Dayton and moved to Akron in 1935. By 1934, according to published histories of the event, soap box racing was all the rage across the country as teenagers raced homemade wooden cars in their local neighborhoods. By 1936, 100,000 fans attended the finals of the National Soap Box Derby.
Enthusiasm for Soap Box Derby racing had been building in Washington for years, according to an editorial that appeared in the Dec. 26, 1963, edition of The Missourian.
“Washington is on the verge of getting what many little boys have wanted for a long time — a Soap Box Derby,” read the editorial. “We have talked about this off and on in Washington for so many years — in fact, so long ago that the ‘little boys’ of those days are ‘big fathers’ now. Some of them have boys big enough to enter the derby!”
The editorial predicted the Soap Box Derby could be “one of the biggest things that has happened here in a long time.”
Maune said the event lived up to the editorial’s billing.
“I remember there was a whole lot of buildup for what turned out to be a short race. I probably enjoyed the stuff leading up to the race more than the race itself — things like building the car, working on the car,” Maune said. “But it was a big deal for that many people to show up for the races in 1964.”
The Missourian started promoting the event in early November 1963, with Modern Auto signing on as a co-sponsor of the event. As part of the campaign to host a qualifying race, a free movie on the derby was shown at the Calvin Theatre to drum up interest. The movie was provided and produced by Chevrolet, the national sponsor of the Soap Box Derby at the time.
By February 1964, registrations for the derby were being taken at Modern Auto, which would serve as Soap Box Derby “headquarters.” Maune was featured in a front page Missourian photo with his father, Lawrence, and Francis “Cappy” Kamler, Soap Box Derby registration chairman, signing up for the race at the dealership. By then, the Soap Box Derby promotional film was being shown in schools throughout the county.
“It didn’t take a lot to get me interested,” Maune said. “At the time, I liked anything with wheels. When I heard they were looking for racers, I told my Dad I wanted in.”
An executive committee for the derby was formed, and Ray DeGreeff, St. Francis Borgia High School’s then-athletic director, was named derby director. Serving on the executive committee were Jim Feltmann of Modern Auto, Bill and Tom Miller of The Missourian, Jerry Bean of the Washington Optimist Club and Don Means of the Washington Jaycees. The Optimists and the Jaycees agreed to co-sponsor the event.
Public meetings were held on the derby, and soon registration events were being held in Union and surrounding towns. Clinics and instructional events on how to build a Soap Box Derby racer were occurring regularly in Washington and throughout the county.
Large crowds turned out to hear derby racers from other communities give advice on how to build a competitive Soap Box Derby car. In early 1964, the derby was front page news in nearly every edition of The Missourian. Derby momentum was building.
By late March it was official — the Soap Box Derby was on. Washington was one of eight towns in Missouri approved to hold a Soap Box Derby qualifying event later that summer. The local champion would receive a $500 savings bond, a large trophy from the Chevrolet Co. and an all-expense-paid trip to Akron to race in the national event. The runner-up would get a $100 savings bond from the Bank of Washington and a plaque from Bud Toben Inc.
Area businesses agreed to provide other trophies and prizes for the racers. More volunteers jumped on the derby bandwagon. One of the “biggest things to happen here in a long time” had a green light.
Derby day
Race organizers determined that a 700-foot downhill stretch of East Third Street would be the best location for the event. Jaycees members built the starting ramp at the intersection of Locust and Third streets.
City of Washington crews worked all day Friday, June 26, to get the street in shape for the race. Sand was put on the street to absorb the “bleeding” of oil, according to The Missourian. There was a parade the morning of the Soap Box Derby, featuring the racers, the Union High School Marching Band and the Budweiser Clydesdales.
“They had a really neat starting gate, I remember that,” Maune said. “I remember I was a little nervous during all of the heats. Every time you won, there was more pressure. You had to win something like six races to get to the finals. I remember hearing the cheering.”
Maune said one of the things he recalled about the derby was his father yelling at him during the final heat for drifting too far off the main portion of the track.
“I went a little too far off to the side into where the sand was. My dad had every right to be aggravated with me. I ended up drifting into the sand, which slowed me down. It probably cost me first place,” Maune recalled with a laugh.
Jerry Dreisewerd, of Warrenton, who was 12 at the time, won the Washington Soap Box Derby championship that afternoon. He would travel with his parents and his sister to Akron a few weeks later in an air-conditioned Chevrolet courtesy of Modern Auto. He was eliminated in the first heat in Akron. However, according to Missourian reporting, Dreisewerd met with the Cartwright family of Bonanza television fame during his stay.
Maune’s racer was judged best built in Washington’s derby, for which he received a transistor radio from the John Green store. For the best designed racer, Gene Dowil received a baseball glove, bat and ball, donated by Miller’s Sporting Goods. Terry Sullentrup’s racer was judged to have the best built brakes. He received a camera set from Fan Photo Service, according to The Missourian.
The award presentations were made at the Soap Box Derby awards dinner held after the race at the V.F.W. Auditorium Saturday evening. Charlie Grimm, former manager of the Chicago Cubs, was the guest speaker.
According to The Missourian, a Chevrolet Co. official who attended the derby and awards dinner hailed Washington’s first Soap Box Derby as one of the “best organized” derbies he had ever witnessed.
“It was good experience for me,” Maune said. “I think it was a good thing for the town. I know a lot of people in the community worked hard to make it a good event. It’s kind of like the (Washington Town & Country) Fair. A lot of people pitch in. It’s what makes Washington Washington.”