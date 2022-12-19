A Helping Hand: Union High School's Program 180 students volunteer at the Franklin County Humane Society

For Hailee Quaethem, a sophomore at Union High School, playing with cats at the Franklin County Humane Society is what brings her peace.
“I like going there, especially when I’m having a bad day,” she said. “I like playing with the cats; I’m a cat kind of girl.”
Little did she know, spending time with the shelter’s kittens would end up helping her turn her life around.
“Before I came to the high school, my grades were not the best, probably all like F’s,” she explained.
But those F’s started to improve when Jennifer Moore, a trauma informed professional and Program 180 teacher, was introduced to Quaethem.
“Whenever I got to the high school Mrs. Moore helped me get on top of things, get my work done and make sure I’m doing my work,” Quaethem added.
Five years ago, UHS Assistant Principal Josh Hall introduced Program 180. The program began as extra tutoring time while also building relationships between the teachers and students who might need a little extra help or time.
“I thought immediately, within the first semester, that the kids don’t necessarily need this,” said Moore. “They need more of that strong relationship, and then having someone to advocate for them. And just having the teacher almost be like a coordinator.”
Students viewed as “at-risk” are selected for the program. She said there are three primary indicators for students being considered at-risk: struggling with academics, behavior and/or attendance.
For Moore, her position is more than just a teacher, she’s the students’ “school mom.” Her goal is to have a deep relationship with her students where she is then able to advocate for them, provide them the answers they seek or help them identify someone who can.
Moore has “social-emotional days” on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, where she talks about “deeper things” with students. On Tuesdays, they go to the library and read books or magazines for 10 or 15 minutes at a time. But this year, Moore added visiting FCHS.
“There’s no other programs, like Program 180,” she said. “It’s completely unique. It’s beneficial to so many different programs where we’re able to help the community and the kids feel good. And they get real world work experience because most of them didn’t even know how to sweep before coming into the animal shelter.”
“I think it is kind of nice for them to come here to not just see what’s up front, but like, walk to the back and be like, ‘oh my gosh,’ said FCHS Manager Allison Mitchell. “For them to see the amount of laundry we have to do and the amount of dishes we have to do; like it’s a lot more than just playing with cats and kittens.”
Mitchell and Moore have worked together to develop a schedule that allow students to spend half their time cleaning and half their time playing with the animals. They also take into consideration the students’ preferences.
“I try to keep it to where they’re not just doing the same thing every time,” said Mitchell. “Their tasks are definitely going to differ on what’s needed that day. It also depends on like weather. If it’s nice outside, we’ll have them go outside, pick up trash, pick up dog poop, stuff like that. Dishes are an every day thing that’s constantly needed. Unfolding newspapers is also a really easy thing to do.”
There are times when Mitchell feels like she has to scramble to find something for the next class to do, but she’s so grateful for the help.
“Her classes come back to back (on Tuesdays),” she said. “So when that second class comes in, I’m trying to find stuff that needs sweeping or mopped or disinfected.”
Mitchell said she explains to everyone that they like to treat the shelter a lot like a hospital or nursing home. “We have a lot of new animals that are coming through every day. So we want to make sure that it gets disinfected properly. And so having their help to do little tasks like that we might not have time to do everyday is super beneficial,” she added.
Moore thought of the humane society because she has adopted animals of her own. “I have two dogs that I’ve adopted,” she said. “One is a 10-year-old boxer and the other one is a two-year-old pitbull.”
Her pitbull had a hard life before adoption and has many scars. “It’s so sad, but she still loves humans,” added Moore. “And my kids actually got to meet her one day. And they fell in love with her because she’s representing the scars that some of them feel on the inside. And so they really resonate with her. And I think being around animals that are struggling, just gives (the students) hope, because there’s still like a humanity to the animals.”
Quaethem has been in the program for two years, and Moore recognizes her as a “stellar kid.”
“The program has helped me with a lot of stuff,” said Quaethem. “My mood has been a lot better; my grades have been doing better since I’ve been in Program 180 and then my socializing has been better also.”
There are 65 to 70 students benefiting from Program 180 according to Moore. The class size is limited to 12 students per one-hour period.
“I know that they’re labeled at risk, but they are very good kids, they’re really good for me. And they work really hard. It’s just finding that connection piece to where they understand like the why on things.”
She said the thing that they’re probably most terrified of is disappointing her.
“A lot of them have been doing really well, because they know where to go, who to ask,” explained Moore. “I find that a lot of my kids who have graduated from the program, their teachers very much appreciate their demeanor, they appreciate their manners a lot. Everyone follows this relationship, even if they don’t get the students until junior or senior year, they know that freshman year they came in and were a hot mess express. And now they’re able to advocate for themselves, emailing their teacher regularly, making sure that they’re caught up.”
Mitchell said she enjoys working with the kids and providing them a structure and giving them a routine to follow.
“They are learning protocol and what they’re allowed to do and what they’re not allowed to do,” she said. “It is nice to have them coming on that regular basis, especially with the teacher as well, because she’s able to communicate a little bit better. So it’s nice too, because it just seems like it’s a more of a routine for them too which I think is beneficial for them as well as us and the animals.”
Moore, who has been in charge of Project 180 for three years, said that students can only be in her class until the end of their sophomore year, but that she will always there for them in the years to come.
Moore was named Union High School’s Teacher of the Year and has received the Union R-XI School District Teacher of the Year Award for the 2021-22 school year.
“It’s really nice that I work in a district that lets me take chances and risks. And sometimes things work out really well. And sometimes, they don’t,” said Moore. “They’re so encouraging of me to do things outside of the box, because my kids require things outside of the box, they require just a little bit different of approach.”