After the final bell sounded Friday afternoon, a tall, humanoid creature stalked the halls of St. Clair Junior High wielding a sharp, short sword, flicking its tail back and forth.
With a deft thrust of his sword, Orso quickly dispatched a fictional old man wielding a glowing morningstar mace.
Orso is a character played by 12-year-old Braylon Conway, a St. Clair seventh grader and a member of the Dungeons & Dragons club formed this year at the school.
“He’s a Tiefling — it’s like half-person, half-demon,” Conway said. “He’s six-foot-two, over 200 pounds and he can take hits. His max damage is 31 hit-points and that’s huge. I usually have to run up to a person and use my short sword or if it’s a big target, then I use my javelin.”
Conway just started playing Dungeons & Dragons this year. The club at St. Clair meets every other Friday for two hours after school and since cross country season ended, Conway has enjoyed meeting up with buddies and letting the game take their imaginations on adventures.
“You’re a whole new person in the game,” he said.
With an open and imaginative gameplay, D&D players work together (or against each other) to solve dilemmas, engage in battle and gather treasure and experience points that make their characters increasingly powerful.
Participation has been so high and enthusiastic that Principal Shaun Fanger talked about the popularity of the club in his administrative report at the St. Clair R-XIII school board meeting in November.
St. Clair isn’t the only school in Franklin County to have a well-attended Dungeons & Dragons club. Washington Middle and Washington High Schools have clubs, as does Pacific High School and Pacific Intermediate. In addition to schools, the Union, St. Clair and Sullivan branches of the Scenic Regional Library have also established D&D clubs.
After Orso retired from the fight to the rest of his party — a company composed of half-orcs, wizards and other mystical characters — the group decided together to explore more and resume their quest.
Junior High science teacher Evan King supervises this particular company, composed of six boys on Dec. 16 due to a couple of students out sick or at sports practice. The group had set up in a classroom separated from most of the rest of the club, which meets biweekly in the library, where backpacks and instrument cases were scattered around the floor. The players had snacks and an adventurous ambiance was struck by heavy metal guitar from the teacher’s computer.
Based on the latest release in the DOOM video game series, the campaign is the boys’ first real one after several introductory sessions that acclimated the students to the rhythm of D&D’s gameplay and story elements.
King is the “dungeon master” for the group — he narrates the game and serves as the referee between players and other non-player characters in the game. When a player wants to do something in-game, they will roll a die to determine the outcome of their action: higher numbers usually result in a positive outcome while lower numbers are less lucky. Players roll seven different types of dice in different situations.
Created in 1974 by a company that is now a subsidiary of Hasbro, Dungeons & Dragons is not a new game. More than 50 million people worldwide have “interacted” with D&D movies, video games, books, television and livestreams, according to the makers of the game, and it has seemingly wormed its way into the finicky hearts of Generation Z. Setting down devices for dice, the game has caught on thanks to TikTok, YouTube, Twitch livestreams and a fascination with vintage pop culture.
People younger than 24 make up 36 percent of D&D players, and 40 percent of the total players are women. Over 87 percent of the game’s players are younger than 40 and Dungeons & Dragons predicts a 33 percent year-to-year player growth.
Some teachers and students pointed to Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which features teenagers playing D&D in the 1980s, as one source for the intrest in retro culture. Children are being introduced to D&D at their level and it clicks.
Pacific High School English teacher and D&D club sponsor Justin Bellows said his roster of 50 students is the largest he has had in two years, though he wasn’t sure what was behind the surge in popularity.
The club at Riverbend Middle School in Pacific has grown as well since it was started three years ago. There are roughly 30 kids with about four different campaigns going on at once, according to art teacher and first year D&D club sponsor Emily Puls, who had never previously played the game herself.
“What I really love is that the kids completely run it themselves,” she said. “I do not lead it. Even at the middle school level, seventh and eighth grade, they’re fully independent designing their own stuff and helping each other and stuff like that. It’s really cool to watch.”
Puls said players often put a lot of effort into the characters and noted being a dungeon master is especially a lot of work. Even designing a single character can take the entirety of a two-hour meeting. Puls likes the club’s broad appeal to creatives, gamers and kids who might not have found each other without it.
“I’ve gotten a lot of parents (who are) just super excited that their kids have been involved in this because a lot of these kiddos are gonna be the ones that don’t play football or have other things like that going on,” Puls said. “So their parents are usually super jazzed that they’re in it because it’s something extracurricular that they wouldn’t have done before. Personally, I think it takes a lot of creativity and critical-thinking to be able to do the game in general. To me, (the students) are future novel writers.”
St. Clair Scenic Regional Children’s Librarian Mindy Myers said that the recently-completed eight-week D&D campaign was her most popular teen program. The next session, which starts in January, is already full and Myers, was happy to see a mix of boys and girls sign up.
At St. Clair Junior High, there were plenty of boys and girls too, though one group was just boys.
English teacher Zach Harmon founded the new club in his first year at St. Clair R-XIII. He said he led a similar group at his previous job.
“I just wanted kids to get away from technology for a little bit and use their imaginations,” he said.
Friday was 13-year-old Savannah Heathington’s first time playing. The seventh grader was persuaded to come by Joseph Crocker, 13, who was the dungeon master of a three-person party. Crocker and eigth-grade classmate Brady Butenhoff, 13, have played at Butenhoff’s house for two years or so and they were glad when they learned they could play at school too. Another member of the group, Mercedes Derifield, a 12-year-old sixth grader, said she saw the sign-up sheet and thought “why not?”
The group members disagreed on the best way to introduce the game to new players. Crocker said he would start by having a new player develop a character, but Butenhoff said he would try to get a new player active and excited as soon as possible.
Heathington said she liked the imaginativeness of creating an in-game identity.
“It’s super creative,” she said. “You get to create your own person and you get to go on your own path.”
Eighth grader Jacob Davis, 14, said he decided to join after someone told him that D&D was like video games, but on a tabletop. He said he likes that everyone is welcoming and comfortable with each other.
“You have to like, like it,” he said. “You have to have a little of a nerdy side and I know it’s probably not for everybody, but I think what draws people in the most is that it’s not a normal sport like basketball or something. It’s a little different.”