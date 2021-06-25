If the family resemblance wasn’t enough to link brothers Mark, Pat, John and Tim Zoellner in the minds of those who meet them, the American flags sticking out of their helmets would do the trick.
The brothers, four of the six Zoellner siblings, formerly of Washington, each flew the patriotic symbol overhead as they journeyed north from Poplar Bluff to Ste. Genevieve last week during the annual Big BAM (Bicycle Across Missouri) event.
Other riders in the event took notice.
“Pat took a 6-inch stick and stuck it down into each of our helmets to put a flag on, and we became known as the flag boys,” Mark said.
At 65, Mark is the oldest of the six siblings. Tim, 56, is the youngest.
“People might read this and think it’s some young men out there braving the heat and humidity,” Mark said. “But really, it’s this notion of these old guys out here doing things their father and uncles never would have thought to do.”
Their mother, Arlene, still resides in Washington, but three of the brothers now live out of state.
Tim, of San Diego, California, said the family typically gets together once a year around October, so seeing more of his family was the main draw to bring him back to the Show-Me State.
“I basically said yes for the idea of camaraderie and spending five days on the road with three of my brothers,” Tim said. “When this first came up, I said, ‘I don’t know. I’m not much of a biker.’ I still have a mountain bike. I took it to a shop here in San Diego and asked them to outfit it for a road bike as best they could.”
Mark now calls Salt Lake City home. John, 58, lives in Gilbert, Arizona, and Pat, 62, remains local with a home in Labadie.
Two other siblings, Dan and Nancy, did not join the others in the event.
It was Pat’s wife, Janice, who had previously taken part in a Big BAM event and who gave the brothers the idea.
“Pat’s wife had done the Katy Trail ride a few years ago,” Mark said. “She had offhandedly mentioned it to me, and I was motivated to check out the website. I thought that they just did the Katy Trail ride, which is a fall ride, but then I read about this summer road ride.”
The brothers planned to take part in the event last year, but like so many things in 2020, it was called off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to last year’s cancellation, the summer event had been held annually each year since 2015, with a different route selected each year.
A total of 157 riders registered for the summer event this year, according to Big BAM’s registration site.
From June 13-18, the Zoellner brothers and the rest of the riders made the 287-mile trek along the appointed route that made overnight stops in Sikeston, Cape Girardeau, Perryville and Farmington.
One of the overnight stops, Perryville, was another sticking point that made this year’s ride appealing for the family.
Mark called Perryville one of the “genealogical centers” of the family.
When the Zoellner family immigrated from Germany generations ago, Perryville was the family’s first home before moving to Springfield and ultimately Washington.
Sights worth stopping for
The first legs of the journey kept riders along state highways, where they met flat spaces, wind resistance and plenty of traffic.
The later days of the event took riders through fewer miles, but a less even terrain.
“We tried to stick together, but brother John had trained hard for this in the Phoenix area, and he was usually so far away that we couldn’t keep up,” Mark said. “Tim rides the least of the four of us, and we looked at him while we were going downhill and asked, ‘Isn’t this exhilarating?’ And Tim would say ‘No, it’s frightening,’ but it was a good kind of frightening.”
Tim provided tracking distance for the trip that calculated 21 hours and 11 minutes of total riding time, during which the elevation changed 10,221 feet.
“The first two days were a lot of corn fields, wheat fields and various other crops,” Tim said. “The last three days were a lot of elevation changes through the rolling hills of Missouri. Then, the last day was a lot of fantastic scenery. It was really such a beautiful ride through the Missouri countryside. It was gorgeous.”
Wise riders got an early start each day to complete the allotted distance before the summer heat and humidity became overwhelming.
“We tried to get going before 7 a.m., or at the very latest 7:30, so we didn’t have to confront the direct heat of the day,” Mark said.
That allowed the brothers to wrap up each days’ 4- to 6-hour ride around 11:30 a.m. and explore the town at each overnight location.
Riders made brief stops at other small towns along the way, such as Charleston — where the First Baptist Church made riders feel welcome and provided snacks — Sedgewickville, Ozora and Scott City.
“It was really cool riding into these places and experiencing life in these small towns as we stopped for water and a snack,” Mark said.
The out-of-state brothers were amazed at the new wildlife appearing in the state since they had left.
“We had no idea there were armadillos in Missouri,” Tim said.
By night, the brothers would sit around the campsites set up by event organizers through Pork Belly Ventures and catch up.
Talking with other riders showed the brothers how big the cycling community has become in recent years.
“There are so many of these organized rides across the country,” Mark said. “A lot of people have done four, five, six of these rides, and so they are not new to this type of adventure. It becomes a lifestyle, I think, and so many of these people look forward to these annually.”
In addition to future iterations of Big BAM, the annual Bourbon Burn in Kentucky and other rides in Wisconsin and the New York Adirondack Mountains were examples of rides the brothers said they might look at taking in the future.
“I don’t think it’ll be the same route every year, but I don’t think that it’ll be a one-off,” Tim said. “We’re looking into other options that’ll be a little different scenery.”