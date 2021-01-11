Benny Calcote’s favorite superhero is Spider-Man. When the 8-year-old was awarded a certificate citing a “Job Well Done” on Thursday from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, it had a dozen superhero emblems laminated to the back of it, Spider-Man’s included.
Benny was recognized for making a call to 911 that saved his grandmother’s life.
His grandma, Colleen Calcote, a Villa Ridge resident, thought she was sick with bronchitis or pneumonia for about six weeks. Her cough worsened, but she didn’t think she needed to see the doctor.
Then, on Dec. 29, her illness turned potentially deadly.
“It just got so bad that one day I found when I woke up, I could not breathe,” she said. “I mean, I felt like I was suffocating.”
His grandma didn’t tell him to take any action, she explained, but Benny did anyway. He announced he was getting help right now, whether she liked it or not.
“The first time he called, he panicked, and then he hung up,” she said. “And he called right back.”
The second time around, he told the dispatcher that his grandmother was sick and gave the address. But to let the responders inside, the 8-year-old had to figure out a way to reach the chain lock on the front door.
Benny had to stand on a child-sized recliner to unlock it, which he pulled from his room, he said.
Then he let paramedics in the door, who took his grandmother to the hospital. She stayed there for two days.
“I was very proud of him,” Colleen Calcote said. “And he saved my life.”
Sitting in the sheriff’s department, Benny was shy and didn’t talk much. Instead, he did what kids do. He ate M&Ms out of a bag, drew on a white board and spun in his chair.
Sitting next to him at the table were his grandma and mom, Rebecca Calcote.
“I’m very proud of you today just as much as I was the other day,” Rebecca Calcote told Benny after tearing up once. She had just started her 2 p.m. shift at Jack in the Box when the 911 call went through, she said.
“It’s very common for children not to know their parents’ real names — it’s just Mom and Dad — or what their address is,” Deputy Ashley Thomason said. “So, for him to be 8 years old and to recognize without his grandmother telling him that she needs help, that’s really amazing. It deserves recognition.”
The most important piece of information a child should know, should they need to call 911, is their address. If not that, they should at least be able to describe their surroundings with recognizable markers such as a Walgreens or know the name of their city, dispatcher Brenda Kruse said.
To know if they should call 911, Thomason said it’s “better to err on the side of caution.
“Whenever they feel scared or a situation seems like it might be too much for them to handle or their parents seem like they need help, they can always call because even if it isn’t an emergency, it’s good for us to go out there,” she said. “We’d rather they call 911 if they don’t know what to do, so we can guide them through that.”