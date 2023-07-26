5 rivers for float trips

Missouri is home to some of the best floating streams in the country, and many Missourian readers live within an easy drive of the cream of the crop. The exceptional quality of Missouri’s rivers was recognized when in 1964 the Ozark National Scenic Riverways was created by Congress as the first national park to protect a river system, and they chose the Current River and its tributary, the Jacks Fork River. The Riverways set the example and served as a prototype for protecting other rivers. In 1968, Congress passed the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, and one of the first eight rivers to be so named was Missouri’s Eleven Point River. Soon after, in 1972, the Buffalo National River was designated in northern Arkansas. A plethora of riparian riches within driving distance; how lucky can we get?
I must confess to being partial to the Current, Jacks Fork and Eleven Point, but there are many other great Ozark streams not far from the Washington area that also offer exceptional paddling experiences: the Meramec, Big Piney, Gasconade and North Fork, to name a few. And we mustn’t overlook what is right in our backyard: the mighty Missouri River, and the nearby Mississippi River. These big rivers offer a different paddling experience than the Ozark streams.
Although summer is the height of the float season, fall and spring offer exceptional paddling and usually without the crowds. Likewise, going during the week instead of on a summer Saturday will usually mean fewer crowds. Experienced and well-equipped paddlers also enjoy padding in the winter, and a First Day Float is a popular way to begin the New Year for many river enthusiasts.
Current River
Regularly voted in opinion polls as the most popular river to float in Missouri, the Current River deserves the title, but its popularity can lead to rowdy crowds on summer weekends. I’m most familiar with the upper Current, in particular the sections from Cedar Grove to Akers, Akers to Pulltite, and Pulltite to Round Spring. With more than 300 springs within the Riverways, there is almost always plenty of water for paddling the Current. And the water is astonishingly clear, except after heavy rains when it can be murky.
Echo Bluff State Park is the ideal location from which to explore the Riverways. Nearby Carr’s Canoe Rental will pick up and return guests to the lodge or the campgrounds. But summer weekends at Echo Bluff need to be booked about a year in advance, although it is always worth checking to see if there are any cancellations. The National Park Service offers campgrounds at Round Spring and Pulltite, and there are several private campgrounds, cabins and Airbnbs in the area, plus motels in nearby Eminence and Salem. Montauk State Park, at the headwaters of the Current, has motel rooms, cabins and a campground, and is a scenic drive away from several of the popular put-ins on the upper Current.
Jacks Fork River
My absolute favorite is floating the upper Jacks Fork in early spring when the bluffs and hills are dotted with blooming redbuds and dogwoods. The scenery along the upper river from The Prongs to the Highway 17 bridge, and from the 17 bridge to Rymers or Bay Creek has the most wilderness feel to it, and is absolutely stunning. But this part of the river is generally only optimal for floating early in the spring when the water is high from spring rains. The stretch from Alley Spring to Eminence, where the waters from Alley Spring join the river, is probably the most popular float all year round. You also can float from Eminence to Two Rivers, where the Current and Jacks Fork merge.
Bunker Hill Retreat on the upper Jacks Fork, below Rymers, is my happy place. My sisters and I have been spending a week there each summer for decades, and now a third generation of the family is enjoying the charms of this camp-like resort, with 20 cabins of varying sizes, dining hall with down-home food, gravel bar and swimming hole on the Jacks Fork, and activities such as miniature golf, volleyball, horseshoes, tennis, putting green, and the ever-popular ring toss. This is a family-oriented place with quiet time at night, so if your idea of a river trip includes lots of drinking and loud music, this is not the place for you.
Eleven Point River
It’s a little father to drive, but the beauty of the Eleven Point makes it worth the trip to Oregon County. In any season, the Eleven Point offers natural scenic beauty as well as attractions such as the historic water wheel of the long-gone Turners Mill, the stunning stone-rimmed pool of Boze Mill Spring, and the quartet of springs that flow near the razorback ridge known as The Narrows.
Greer Spring is arguably the most beautiful site in Missouri, vying with Blue Spring on the Current for that title, in my opinion. There’s a trailhead just south of the Highway 19 bridge over the Eleven Point. From there you can hike the two-mile round trip down to the spring, or over to the restored Greer Mill (not open to the public except for special events). Greer Spring, the second largest spring in Missouri, adds some 222 million gallons of water to the river daily, so the sections below the spring have plenty of water for paddling. The most popular sections are Greer Crossing to Turners Mill, Turners Mill to Whitten, and Whitten to Riverton.
There are several outfitters in the area, most with campgrounds. Most recently, my paddling buddies and I have been using the Camp River Campground outside of Alton, which offers new, clean, well-equipped cabins as well as the campground. They have a few boats to rent or will shuttle your private boats.
The Eleven Point National Wild and Scenic River is managed by the U.S. Forest Service, while the Current and Jacks Fork in the Ozarks National Scenic Riverways are managed by the National Park Service.
Meramec River
Closer to home, the Meramec is a beautiful spring-fed river that begins in the Ozarks near Maramec Spring south of St. James and flows into the Mississippi River south of St. Louis. The sections of the river between Maramec Spring Park near St. James, Onondaga Cave State Park near Leasburg, Meramec State Park near Sullivan, and Robertsville State Park near Robertsville, are the most popular and most scenic, although you can paddle all the way to the Mississippi if you wish. The upper river has clear water and stunning scenery; the river becomes muddier and the scenery less beautiful the closer you get to the St. Louis area.
There are outfitters all along the river, but perhaps the most convenient for Washington-area readers is Meramec State Park, outside of Sullivan. The park offers canoe, kayak and raft rentals, as well as campgrounds, cabins and a motel and conference center, along with great hiking trails and caves. The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) built many of the park’s original facilities in the 1930s, and most of those beautiful structures are still in use today.
Missouri River
The Mighty Mo flows right past Washington, and has played an integral role in the town’s history. Although the Missouri River is popular for fishing and boating, some people don’t think of this big busy river when it comes to paddling a canoe or kayak. That is something that the folks at Paddle Stop New Haven are trying to change. They offer introductory courses for paddling the big river, as well as multi-passenger Voyageur canoe day trips and special event trips.
Paddle Stop is an active supporter of the MR340, the 340-mile paddling race on the Missouri River from Kansas City, Kansas, to St. Charles, which will be August 1-4 this year. Paddlers will be making pit stops at New Haven, Washington and other nearby river towns; this is a great opportunity for local residents to view this challenging race. You just might decide to serve on a ground crew or be a racer in a future MR340.
Likewise, the Mississippi River offers the opportunity to experience big river paddling. Big Muddy Adventures, based in the Central West End of St. Louis, offers a variety of trips similar to Paddle Stop, but on the Mississippi instead of the Missouri. People are realizing that these two big rivers are great sources of fun and recreation, and can be safe when you know what you’re doing.
Want to learn?
Perhaps you’d like to try paddling some Ozark streams or even the big rivers, but you’re a bit hesitant about how to begin. The Paddle MO adventures offered by Stream Teams United are a great way to learn about the rivers, river safety, paddling and camping how-tos, and more. Since 2016, the nonprofit Missouri Stream Team Watershed Coalition (aka Stream Teams United) has offered a variety of multi-day paddling trips on the Missouri, Current and James Rivers.
This year’s trips include the Capitol to Capitol (Jefferson City to St. Charles) Missouri River trip Sept. 23-27 and the Ozarks Current River trip Oct. 14-16. Stream Team United takes care of all the logistics, you just have to show up with your boat and personal gear. I’ve been on several Paddle MO trips on the Missouri and the Current, and I can vouch for how terrific they are.
Paddling classes for both canoe and kayak, as well as guided interpretive trips, are offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri State Parks and the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. Visit each organization’s website for detailed information.
Once you’re hooked on paddling Missouri’s great rivers, you might want to order a copy of “A Paddler’s Guide to Missouri,” published by the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Happy paddling! SYOTR (See you on the river)!
Barbara Gibbs Ostmann, of Gerald, is a kayak instructor certified by the American Canoe Association and a frequent volunteer for the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Missouri State Parks and Missouri Stream Teams.
