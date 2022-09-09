Playing a Friday night home match, the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks took their first defeat last Friday night.
Fatima (3-2) defeated New Haven, 20-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-23.
“Not our best showing, but I think Fatima had something to do with that,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “Also, playing our fourth game in five days didn’t help.”
Liz Luecke led the team in kills with six.
“Liz had a good night at the net,” Hoener said.
Sam Mendenhall and Aubri Meyer each had four kills. Avery Strubberg ended with three and Tressa Carver added one kill.
Isabella Groner paced the defense with 20 digs. Strubberg was next with 12. Luecke and Meyer each had seven, Carver picked up five, Alayna Lagemann and Mendenhall each had two and Mikayla McFerrin added one dig.
Carver had nine assists. Luecke ended with six and McFerrin added one.
Lagemann had five solo blocks. Meyer posted three and Strubberg had two.
Carver, Lagemann and Strubberg each served three aces. Luecke added one.
“We will work to get better,” Hoener said.