The cupboard of returning starters for the Washington volleyball team ran nearly bare in the offseason.
The program graduated 10 seniors from the 2020 team and returns just three players with varsity experience from a 13-13-1 season.
The list of returners features senior middle blocker Ingrid Figas, senior defensive specialist Sophie Nieder and junior outside hitter Jessie Tovo.
Tovo finished fourth on the team in kills in 2020 with 66, featuring a kill percentage of 21.27.
Figas made 30 blocks, ranking fourth on the team.
Nieder’s 135 digs gave her the fifth-highest total on the squad.
Head Coach Lindsay Moritz, formerly Meyer, is heading into her second year leading the program.
“We have a lot of newcomers this year that could make an impact,” Moritz said. “We have added a lot of attackers this year since our only returning attackers are Jessie and Ingrid. I have seen a lot of great things from each of these attackers, and I’m excited to see how the remainder of preseason goes for each of them and to see who will make a big impact heading into our games.”
Juniors Alexis Barks, Chloe Holtmeyer, Ella Kroeter and Emma Briggs and sophomore Jillian Huellinghoff each figure to be part of the hitting rotation.
Junior Taylor Hoelscher and sophomore Abigail Gilliatt will be tasked with taking over as the team’s setters.
Junior Gracie Meyer slots in with Nieder in the back row.
“We are looking for Sophie Nieder or Gracie Meyer to fill the libero role and take control of our defense,” Moritz said.
Washington finished 7-3 in GAC Central play last year, ranking second in the league.
“Last year our team learned a lot about facing adversity and resiliency,” Moritz said. “We had to deal with a lot of new protocols and so many unknowns. The girls learned to really focus on what they can control and tune out other distractions going on.”