One year after the Lady Jays made school history with a record 18 consecutive wins, the team is bringing back several key players to the softball diamond.
Washington has nine players back who were starters at one point last year and graduates just three seniors from the 2020 team, which finished with a 19-6 record.
Head Coach Philip King is entering his 14th season leading the program. His squad has captured at least a share of three of the last four GAC Central titles.
For Washington, the discussion starts inside the pitching circle with sophomores Taylor Brown and Christine Gerling.
The two shined as freshmen, sweeping the first team pitcher honors on the All-GAC Central team.
If her freshman season is any indication, Brown could have her name etched in the record book by the time she’s finished. Brown posted an 11-2 record in the circle with one save, a 0.98 earned run average and 140 strikeouts in 78.2 innings.
Brown frequently helped her own cause at the plate as well with a .342 batting average, four home runs and 20 runs batted in.
Gerling pitched her way to a 6-3 record with a 1.74 ERA, one save and 74 strikeouts in 64.1 innings.
Gerling often manned the shortstop position when she wasn’t pitching and was also the team’s top batter with a .479 average, eight doubles, three home runs and 25 RBIs.
The list of returning starters also has senior first baseman and right fielder Lexi Lewis, junior third baseman Myla Inman and sophomore catcher Kelsie Holtmeyer.
The Lady Jays lose just three starters from last season, needing to fill in at second base, in center field and in left field.
“Emily Bruckerhoff will fill in left field,” King said. “Second base will either be Lacy Monzyk or Grace Molitor. Center field is open for now, but we have plenty of athletes that can fill that spot.”
Monzyk and Bruckerhoff both came on strong late in the season. Monzyk batted .354 for the year with three home runs and nine RBIs, but all three home runs came in the final four games of the year.
Bruckerhoff clobbered two home runs, including a clutch game-tying shot in the district opener against St. Joseph’s Academy.
King has already taken one team to the state tournament, finishing fourth in 2016. This team could have the talent to match that run or go even further.
“(We learned) the pain of going home early in districts (last season),” King said. “(We are) looking focused and ready to make a deep run in the state tournament.”
Assistant coaches include Dane Gough, Grant Young and Tim Zumsteg.