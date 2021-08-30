It will be a young squad for Head Golf Coach Adam Fischer on the links this fall.
The Lady Jays return seven players from the 2020 season, but only four who saw significant varsity time.
Washington has three seniors out for the team this fall, including varsity returnees Kyla Engemann and Emily Molitor.
Washington brings back two golfers who made it into the varsity’s top five in order to represent the team at the district tournament last year — Engemann and junior Isabella Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald tied for 40th in the district while Engemann placed 45th.
“We have three players returning with two years varsity experience, and one player returning with a year of varsity golf under her belt,” Fischer said. “We are fairly inexperienced this year compared to other years.”
The Lady Jays add three freshmen onto the roster.
“We did have about four girls play a decent amount of golf this summer,” Fischer said. “That was refreshing to see on day one. I am looking forward to seeing them progress as the quick golf season moves forward.”