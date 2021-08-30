The past two years on the gridiron at Washington have been the best of Derick Heflin’s five-year run as the team’s head coach.
Entering his sixth season, the team will have to reload at several key positions this year in order to continue to succeed at that same level.
The Blue Jays are coming off back-to-back 9-2 seasons and were the Class 5 District 4 runner-up in 2020.
Heflin’s squad returns four starters on offense and four on defense.
Senior quarterback Camden Millheiser is under center for the second season in a row, but he will be surrounded by an entirely different cast of skill position players this fall.
The other three returning starters on that side of the ball are all up front on the line — seniors Sam Rost and Will Lingle and junior Mark Hensley.
“We are looking to reload,” Heflin said. “We have a lot of potential coming up. Our juniors have had a lot of success on the lower levels, and we bring back some talented players from the past two seasons.”
Millheiser threw for 736 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020, rushing for 489 yards and five scores.
However, anyone on the roster that had five or more carries or more than one catch at the varsity level in 2020 has graduated.
“Right now we are mixing and matching in our backfield, trying to find the best fit,” Heflin said. “(Devon) Deckelman and (Landon) Boston have done a great job so far.”
Deckelman, a junior, is also the team’s returning place kicker. He made 31-38 point after tries in 2020.
Boston enters the mix as a sophomore with juniors Dason Gould, Hanon Jarvis and Evan Gaither also potentially figuring into the backfield.
On defense, the Blue Jays again have anchors returning up front, led by junior defensive end Trevor Buhr, Hensley and senior Gavin Holtmeyer.
Buhr was a rare freshman varsity starter in 2019. He’s led the team in sacks each of his first two seasons with 11 in 2019 and nine last year.
Holtmeyer was the Class 4 state runner-up in the heavyweight division during the winter wrestling season. Last fall, he recorded eight tackles for a loss and one sack.
Hensley turned in four sacks and 21 total tackles last fall as a sophomore.
Junior linebacker Clyde Hendrix is the lone returning starter from the linebacker and secondary units.
Among the key losses is safety Luke Kroeter, who was the school’s career leader in tackles.
“In our defensive secondary, we have a handful of guys competing for those positions,” Heflin said. “It has been really tough competition.”
Players battling for those spots include Deckelman, junior Luke Johnson and sophomore Casey Olszowka.
A key game on the schedule will be in Week 4 as the Blue Jays host Ft. Zumwalt North in the GAC Central opener. Washington has finished second behind North in the conference standings each of the past two seasons.
Zumwalt North has been the only team to beat the Blue Jays in the regular season in both years.
“The last two years, we have been competitive (against them) for three quarters, and the wheels fall off,” Heflin said. “They have won the conference eight years in a row. They have set themselves apart, and we are working every day to catch them.”
Washington opens the season with one of the most anticipated matchups between two area programs on the schedule, hosting Class 4 semifinalist Union in Week 1.
Assistant coaches for the program are Tom Haddox, Kyle Woodsmall, Matt Kroeter, Aaron Luttrell, Bob Anders, Jared Rennick, Patrick Fogarty and Brian Edler.