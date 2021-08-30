For the first time since 2014, the Washington cross country program will begin a season without a returning state medalist on the roster.
Seven years ago, Mikayla Reed finished 20th in Class 4 as a freshman. Since that time, the program has had a runner finish 12th or better in the girls race every year.
The past two years, that runner has been Mikayla’s sister, Mia Reed. However, last season’s 12th place run in Class 5 was her final one.
From 2014 to 2020, the program accumulated 13 individual state medals. The high point of that run was Mikayla Reed’s individual state championship in 2016, during a season in which the Lady Jays sent three runners to the podium and finished third in the Class 4 team standings.
Washington will still have runners back with state experience in juniors Julia Donnelly and Leah Wheeler and sophomore Mia Mahon.
Although none have a state cross country medal in their trophy cases just yet, Donnelly was a state medalist in wrestling this past winter.
Head Coach Mike Olszowka said the summer has been promising for his squad.
“As a program, we are looking towards a great season,” Olszowka said. “ We are hopeful to be in the correct MSHSAA competing class this season, which will help us to reach our goals. We expect to compete for the GAC championship and qualify for the state championships as a team. We have taken a stronger approach to our first week than in previous seasons. The kids have stepped up and accepted the challenge of the higher, more intense mileage. What we lack in numbers we will make up for with toughness and determination.”
However, the team’s schedule could be in flux this season due to ongoing restrictions from COVID-19.
“Several meets are limiting entries, and some are already cutting teams from their meets to get their entry numbers down,” Olszowka said.