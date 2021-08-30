There is only one new head coach heading up their corner of the next season for Washington teams this fall — Boys Swimming Coach Tracy Moreland.
Moreland takes over the program for those aquatically inclined as she replaces retired coach Lane Page.
Moreland is a familiar face for many Washington swimmers, having previously headed up the Washington Stingrays summer youth swimming team and the Four Rivers Family YMCA’s FRAY team.
“The boys have some personal goals I hope to help them achieve,” Moreland said. “We would really like to get some swimmers to state. I would love to have a relay or two make it.”
Dual state medalist Mason Kauffeld, who graduated this past spring, has been the team’s lone state qualifier each of the past two seasons.
The Blue Jays have 10 swimmers doing laps in the pool this fall, led by two returning seniors — Todd Bobo and Aaron Brinkmann.
A total of six swimmers return from last fall, including juniors Aidan Brinkmann, Jack Courtney and Gavin Poole and sophomore Donovan McKenzie.
The newcomers to the squad are Michael Hotra, Brayden Kriete, Ben Loesing and Luke Mauchenheimer.