Two years removed from a run to the 2017 Class 3 state championship game, the 2019 Blue Jays featured a youthful roster with many freshmen and sophomores taking over starting positions.
This year, those players will be the program’s juniors and seniors. The team has five players back who have played three or more seasons with the varsity.
Head Coach Derek Schriewer is hoping that experience will pay off this fall. The Blue Jays are coming off a 10-14 showing in 2020.
“No game is easy, every year is different, and we must make the most of opportunities,” Schriewer said. “If we can prove we have learned these three things from last year, then we demonstrate wiser decisions on and off the field.”
Junior forward Cole Click leads the list of returners after posting a team high 40 points in 2020 with 16 goals and eight assists.
“No one should be surprised if he proves to be a top player in our area, conference and/or metro,” Schriewer said.
Senior Micah Gargrave returns at goalkeeper after splitting time between the pipes last season with now-graduated Caden Robertson. Gargrave made 50 saves, stopping 83 percent of shots on goal and posting a 4-2 win-loss record in the net.
“For two years now, he was partly a field player and partly a goalie, but looking forward to seeing him lead from the backline this year,” Schriewer said.
In addition to Gargrave, the team has six more seniors on the roster — Boston Tinsley, Owen Burge, Darius Haney, Travis Bieg, Darren Armfield and Lucas Yates.
Bieg and Burge have been key components of the Blue Jay defense for the past couple of seasons.
“Despite all of the returning veterans, some new faces are pushing every day in training and tryouts to make the varsity roster,” Schriewer said.
Juniors Parker Kelpe and Will Kelpe are among those pushing for starting positions, and sophomores Bobby Laughlin and Will Amlong also have a shot at the varsity roster.
Brian Dougherty returns as the team’s assistant coach.