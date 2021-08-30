Union’s volleyball Lady ’Cats are hoping to continue building this season for Head Coach Khloe Getman.
“Our goal for this season is to foster a strong sense of family, pride, and positive attitude in our program,” she said. “We believe that these are the foundational elements of success.”
Union went 8-19-1 last season while rebuilding. Union found new leaders during the season.
A total of 10 players return with varsity experience.
Senior libero Aubrie Brown led the defense last season, picking up 464 digs. She also served 21 aces.
Senior setter Rachel Bolte led the team in assists last year with 180 while running a 6-2 system. She also picked up 146 digs and 25 kills.
Senior Sophie Eagan was the team’s kills leader with 92. Several others who saw significant time on the front row, including junior Kirsten Bockhorst, senior Jessica Stallmann, junior Addison Williford and junior Lilly Wiskur, are back as well.
Expected to see increased playing time are senior Aubrie Golus and juniors Lanie Reed and Izzy Zagarri.
Two freshmen, Sophia Helling and Katherine Bolte, also made the varsity squad.
Helling could make an impact as a hitter and showed she’s a tough server during the team’s scrimmage. Katherine Bolte is a setter.
The Lady ’Cats won eight matches with a highlight being four wins in five matches between the Belle Tournament and a Four Rivers Conference match with Pacific. Union beat Belle, Centralia and Dixon at the Belle Tournament before losing to Rolla.
The Lady ’Cats fell to Hannibal in the opening round of the Class 4 District 7 Tournament.
“We learned that we need to work to stay mentally tough and to support each other on and off the court,” Getman said about the 2020 season. “We have skills, but without chemistry, success doesn’t follow.”
Getman reported 36 players came out for the team with several quality freshmen among them.
“The incoming freshman class has a lot of talent,” Getman said. “I believe they will be a great asset to our program at all levels.”
Assistant coaches this year are Missy Brown, Aliena King and Natalie Voss. Brown is a varsity assistant. King runs the junior varsity team, and Voss will handle the freshmen.
Getman knows the Four Rivers Conference will be competitive once again.
“I know that all the conference teams have the potential to be strong this year, and they are lead by coaches who are working to see success,” she said. “We will be preparing for a strong competition every game.”