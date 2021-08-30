One might say 2020 was a rebuilding season for the Union softball Lady ’Cats.
Union fell to 3-19 overall, 2-4 in the Four Rivers Conference during the 2020 season before losing to Pacific in the Class 4 District 3 Tournament.
Head Coach Tiffany Poggas feels this could be a good year.
“I am feeling energized and excited about the team this year,” Poggas said. “This will be my 10th year in the program (and eighth as head coach). I’ve learned something new every season, and I can’t wait to share this time with the girls and other coaches. We’re a week in already, and I’ve really been having a fun time. This group of girls are really great people, and I can’t wait to see what they can do.”
The Lady ’Cats have two seniors this year. Hailey Earney and Alyssa Bush will lead the team on the field. Earney will be a starting outfielder. Bush will line up in the outfield as well and could see some time as a relief pitcher. She has been a key courtesy runner in the past.
“Alyssa Bush is a senior who also saw quite a bit of varsity time last year,” Poggas said. “She’s planning on rounding out our outfield and providing some pitching relief.”
The team returns its shortstop, Abby Thwing, and second baseman, Addy Friese.
Brooklynne Anderson also comes back in the outfield.
Poggas feels junior Kaitlynn Turner will move to the third base position this season.
“She has a great arm and a big bat,” Poggas said.
At first base, sophomore Amy Schreck and freshman Masy Hulsey are competing for the starting spot.
A trio of freshmen are expected to make an impact. Fallyn Blankenship will pitch as Lucy Koenigsfeld is behind the plate. Camren Monkman is a utility player.
“We lack depth in a few positions, so our focus is going to be on building game awareness and our overall softball IQ,” Poggas said. “Our bats are looking strong, and we’re wanting to provide relief for our pitching staff and use that strength to help win games.”
Poggas said the team learned quite a bit last season.
“We learned what real defeat felt like,” Poggas said. “We really struggled to overcome some hurdles last season. Between COVID, quarantines and other factors, we ended up with a rough year. But we’ve come a long way and are focusing on this season. We’re moving forward, and it’s going to be really fun to watch these players develop this season and for the next few years.”
In the Four Rivers Conference, Poggas said it’s impossible to look past last year’s Class 3 state champion Sullivan.
“Sullivan is the reigning state champion,” Poggas said. “They’re the team to beat in the entire state. They just happen to be in our conference, too. They’re fun to watch, and Coach (Ashley) Crump always works them and gets them ready.”