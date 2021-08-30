For the third time in program history, the Union girls golf team has a new head coach.
Dale Wunderlich, most recently the leader of the St. Clair boys golf program, has moved to Union this season.
“I coached boys golf for six years at St. Clair and am looking forward to the new challenge,” Wunderlich said.
Washington High School graduate Jordan Stapp will be the assistant coach.
Among its 16 golfers, the team has three seniors in Natalie Miner, Alisha Skiles and Kylee Mobley.
Wunderlich sees Miner, Skylar Traffas, Skiles, Skylur McElwain, Destanee Goddard, Hannah Gillison and Natalie Rice as key returners through the first several practices.
Last year, the team placed ninth in the Class 2 District 1 meet at Meramec Lakes Golf Course, shooting 491.
Skiles was Union’s top finisher, placing 28th with a score of 107 over 18 holes.
Traffas shot 122 to tie for 42nd in the district meet. Miner checked in at 133rd to finish 50th, and Goddard shot 150 to place 52nd.
“We have 16 girls total with a good mix of younger and older girls,” Wunderlich said. “I’m really excited to have the opportunity to be coaching them this year.”
Wunderlich said the team hopes to win the inaugural Four Rivers Conference title. With St. James adding the sport this fall, there now are enough teams to have a league title.
Union, St. Clair, Pacific and St. James will field teams for 2021.